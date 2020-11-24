Salvation Army of Wake County handing out Thanksgiving baskets on Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Salvation Army of Wake County will be distributing Thanksgiving baskets Tuesday afternoon.
The organization handed out baskets on Monday and they will be doing it again today.
In order to receive a basket you must make an appointment ahead of time.
To see if there are any remaining baskets available and to set up an appointment to pick one up, call (919) 834-6733.
For more information on the Salvation Army of Wake County, click here.
