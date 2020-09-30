Salvation Army of Wake County in need of donations for Angel Tree program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Christmas may seem really far away, but for kids it can’t get here fast enough.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, it’s going to be tough for a lot of families to be able to put gifts under the tree this season.

The Salvation Army of Wake County is reminding the community to donate to its Angel Tree Program. The Salvation Army does it every year and thousands of children in Wake County alone are able to wake up to gifts because of it.

However, this year the worry is that with the pandemic, job losses, and people not shopping in person as much that donations will be low.

Donal Ware with the Salvation Army of Wake County is reminding people to donate online so that kids can still have a fun Christmas.

“Right now we want to generate the awareness because people will not be in the malls as much, people have lost jobs because of COVID-19, they may not have as much to give to our red kettles as they have in the past,” said Ware.

Families have until this Friday to register for the program. Registration is completely online.

As for the physical Angel Tree, Ware says certain Hobby Lobby locations are confirmed as well as the Triangle Town Center, but for people who don’t plan to be out due to the coronavirus, you can click here to donate online.

