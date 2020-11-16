Salvation Army of Wake County in need of donations for Thanksgiving baskets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Salvation Army of Wake County prepares to give to families in need, they are looking for donations for its Thanksgiving baskets.

The baskets are set to be given out on Monday. The event follows something that the organization has done for many years and due to the pandemic, more families are in need of food for Thanksgiving.

The Salvation Army of Wake County is asking the public to donate these items in particular to fill the baskets:

• 1 Whole Turkey (frozen) OR turkey breast

• 1 can of cranberry sauce

• 2 cans of green beans

• 1 can of cream of mushroom soup

• 1 can of french-fried onions

• 1 box of stuffing

• 1 (29oz) can of sweet potatoes

• 1 small box of brown sugar

• 1 bag of miniature marshmallows

• 2 cans of regular or creamed corn

• 1 bag of rolls (fresh or frozen)

• 1 frozen pie (cannot be homemade)

TSA Wake County would like to have the items by Thursday, November 19 but can take the items through Monday, November 23. Items may be dropped off to the Judy D. Zelnak Center of Hope, 1863 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

“With donations drastically down and the need really going up, our Thanksgiving Baskets program is in need of help more than ever this year,” said Lydia Corbitt, director of The Salvation Army of Wake County Food Pantry program. “We need the public’s help in providing holiday hope to our neighbors during these difficult times.”

Last year, The Salvation Army of Wake County was able to provide Thanksgiving baskets to 165 families.