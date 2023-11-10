RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bells will be ringin’ near storefronts for the holiday season as The Salvation Army of Wake County kicks off its Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The campaign runs through Dec. 23.

The Salvation Army of Wake County relies on the generosity of others to operate one of the largest emergency family shelters in the county. They also provide food to soup kitchens and offer critical services in housing homeless children and fellowship to seniors in the community.

The Christmas Kettles help provide services year-round. Last year, the Salvation Army reached more than 100,000 people in the county.

You can also sign up to work as a volunteer at the Angel Tree Warehouse or even help host a toy drive.

For more information on the Salvation Army of Wake County, or learn how to volunteer or donate click here.