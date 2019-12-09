Salvation Army of Wake County still in need of nearly 2,000 Angel Tree adoptions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Around 8,000 children have been signed up for The Salvation Army of Wake County’s Angel Tree program, but more than 1,800 of those Angels have yet to be adopted, according to the organization.

“We still have 1,819 Angels yet to be adopted,” said Salvation Army of Wake County area commander Al Newsome. “We want to make sure that every child in need has a very merry Christmas. Adopting an Angel will go a long way towards fulfilling that child’s wishes.”

The deadline for adoption is Dec. 13 – this Friday.

The Angel Tree program helps provide new toys and clothes for children of families in need through the support of donors. According to the organization, “Once a child has been registered as an ‘Angel,’ The Salvation Army makes a promise to provide Christmas for that child. This promise includes a variety of gifts for each child. In order to accomplish this, The Salvation Army depends on the generosity of individual donors, corporations and organizations.”

Last year, more than 8,000 children in Wake County had their wishes fulfilled.

There are three Angel Tree locations where people can see the trees and choose a child, or children, to buy gifts for:

Crabtree Valley Mall – near the Kanki entrance, lower level

Triangle Town Center – upper level Macy’s entrance near Reed’s Jewelers

Walmart in Holly Springs – 7016 GB Alford Highway

Angels can now also be adopted online by clicking here and choosing who you would like to provide gifts for.

“The Salvation Army is grateful for the community and community partners. Because of their generosity, we can serve residents in need at Christmas and throughout the year with our social service programs,” said Newsome.

