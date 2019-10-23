Salvation Army of Wake County’s Christmas Cheer Program registration starts next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Salvation Army of Wake County’s annual Christmas Cheer Program sign-up is just around the corner but there are some changes families need to know about.

In the past two years, families in need were able to pick up Christmas gifts at the old Sears department store at the Cary Towne Center mall.

The location for this year’s registration and distribution has changed. Families will now need to come to 2728 Capital Blvd. in Raleigh.

According to the organization, over 8,000 kids were registered for the Christmas Cheer Program last year. The program enables kids to receive new toys, stockings and clothing on Christmas morning.

The Salvation Army says that to sign up clients must bring:

Picture ID (The person must be the parent or have proof they are the legal guardian for the children) Proof of income for everyone in household. One ID for each child being registered that shows the child’s date of birth. (Current Medicaid card, birth certificate, shot record or school record.) This can also be proof that the person registering is the parent or legal guardian. Proof of current Wake County address, if different from the person’s picture ID address. They will need to know clothing and shoe sizes for each child.

Children should not be present at the registration and may only be signed up for The Salvation Army Angel Tree/Toy Shop program if not registered for Christmas assistance from another agency.

Registration starts Oct. 28 and runs until Nov. 1. You can sign up from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Additional registration hours will be available on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Volunteers are needed throughout the registration process. Those interested in joining The Salvation Army of Wake County as a volunteer should contact volunteer coordinator Sarah Leon via email at sarah.leon@uss.salvationarmy.org.

