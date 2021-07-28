Salvation Army provides free fans to help people keep cool in Wake County as temperatures reach mid-90s

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– With temperatures reaching mid-90s across the triangle on Wednesday, the only reason many people went outside was to grab items to stay cool.

Dozens lined up at the Judy Zelnak Center of Hope in Raleigh to pick up a free fan to help them and their loved ones beat the heat.

“She is elderly and has air conditioning issues so this fan will be a great help and plus I’m in there so it’s meant for me as well,” said Hilda Edmundson who lives in Raleigh.

“This is wonderful because there are a lot of homeless people that need to stay cool. I need one in my house so it can cool my house off so I wish they were giving away more than one, but hey, I’m thankful for what they’re doing here today,” said Helen Kirby who lives in Wendell.

The help came by way of the Salvation Army.

Thanks to donations, they were able to raise nearly 2 thousand dollars to buy and give out more than 100 fans.

The organization is hopeful the small gesture provides a big comfort.

“It’s one of those things that can sneak up on people heat exhaustion and some of those serious medical conditions that can follow with that so we want to be on the proactive side of that and helping avert any potential for that happening to someone,” said Major Charles Whiten, area commander of Salvation Army.