Salvation Army teams up with Walmart to ‘Stuff the Bus’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Salvation Army of Wake County and Walmart will team up again to “Stuff the Bus” on Saturday, August 3 from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at five Walmart locations in Wake County.

According to a news release, Walmart shoppers online and in-store will receive a list of suggested supplies to help fill The Salvation Army’s bus during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event.

The goal is to provide new school supplies to children in need of a fresh start to the school year.

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years with a common mission: to meet needs in their local communities.

Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services to help them overcome poverty and economic hardships.

All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army of Wake County provide back-to-school support to local children in need.

Shoppers may drop off items at the following Walmart locations:

Raleigh – 4500 Fayetteville Road

Raleigh – 6600 Glenwood Avenue

Cary – 973 N Harrison Avenue

Garner – 5141 NC-42

Wake Forest – 2114 S Main Street

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now