RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just the word ‘redistricting’ can be enough to make your eyes cross. But alas, put that behind you and get to work.

New election maps mean changes to state house and senate lines and congressional lines. So, the person you may have voted for, or even against, the last time may no longer represent your new upcoming district.

The good news is that your new sample ballot is online and can help you figure it all out.

“It is definitely the best resource out there to be informed and you can also research before you go. If you’re in a new district you may not even know who you can vote for. It gives you plenty of time to go ahead anf do that research,” said Wake County Board Elections director Gary Sims.

Many local districts have also changed. For some counties that includes the school board, county commission, city council and the soil and water district.

Added to that, Wake County’s municipal races fall on an even year which means 127 different ballot styles.

“Which is the highest I can ever recall us having. So, it’s all based on your address, you’ve gotta think every time there’s a district that overlays another district and if they don’t follow the same lines, it creates a new ballot style for us,” said Sims.

Wake County is now the most populated county in the state, so a record number of ballots will be printed.

Sims said there will be plenty of testing before early voting.

“We’re going to be feeding in hundreds of thousands of test ballots just to make sure that the machines are working properly, everything is perfect, we don’t send anything out without making sure it’s properly been tested and also secured,” he said.