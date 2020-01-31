Sanderson HS theater group raising money for national competition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh high school theater program is raising money to compete on the national level.

On Thursday, the Sanderson High Theatre Ensemble put on a performance of “Ernest and the Pale Moon.”

Ticket sales and proceeds from a silent auction go toward sending the program to a national competition in Kentucky.

So far, the group has competed at state and regional competitions.

“This is so, so important, and being here with these people is amazing,” Sanderson High senior Sarah Bedini said. “This performance is just kind of our big show.”

The group is hoping to raise $25,000 to go to nationals. They’ve also set up a GoFundMe to help with fundraising.

