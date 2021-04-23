SAU gets Raleigh city manager as keynote speaker for in-person graduation ceremony

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The class of 2020 and 2021 will be honored at Saint Augustine’s University when the university hosts its in-person graduation ceremony on May 1.

The university included the class of 2020 as their graduation ceremonies were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be one combined ceremony for both classes with Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David serving as the keynote speaker.

“Sometimes our plan is not God’s plan. For the class of 2020 to be invited to participate in this year’s commencement ceremony shows culture and compassion of Saint Augustine’s University,” said Bercario Bodie, who graduated from SAU in May 2020 and served as Senior Class President. “I am honored and excited to be a part of this HBCU legacy.”

Adams-David became the assistant city manager for the City of Raleigh in 2014 and now serves as the City Manager. She is the first female and the first African-American to serve in that capacity in North Carolina’s capital city.

Marchell Adams-David (City of Raleigh website)

The ceremonies will be held in the George Williams Athletic Complex starting at 9 a.m. The ceremonies will be socially distanced, and masks are mandatory.

For more information about the SAU 2021 commencement ceremony, click here.