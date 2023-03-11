RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Animal Center is holding an adoption special for St. Patrick’s Day.

It comes as the animal shelter announced an urgent adoption plea last weekend because they are running out of space.

Since the announcement, they said at least 21 cats and 30 dogs were adopted in just five days.

However, they said they still need a lot of help, with 75 dogs and eight cats waiting at the shelter for their forever homes.

Seven more cats and 11 more dogs are currently being cared for by foster families, according to the shelter.

The lucky deal

From March 11 to 17, the shelter said adoption fees will be discounted for adult dogs and cats.

It will only cost $25 to take home a dog, and you can name your price for cats.

The fees include a spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and required vaccinations.

“Save some green this month by taking advantage of the St. Patrick’s markdowns,” said Vickie Adamson, Wake County Commissioner.

Regular prices at the center are usually $95 for dogs, $45 for cats under five years old and $15 for cats older than five years old.

“Your family will be the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for these homeless pets,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center. “We hope our community will celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day by adopting a pet.”

Click here to browse the center’s adoption gallery and meet the pets available for adoption.

The Wake County Animal Center is open for adoptions every day from noon until 6 p.m.

It is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.