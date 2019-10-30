SB Capital Blvd. closed at Wade Ave. after car crashes into ravine, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major section of Capital Boulevard is shut down Wednesday morning following a crash on the side of the road, Raleigh police said.

Southbound Capital Boulevard, along with the Wade Avenue ramp onto Capital, was closed starting before 3 a.m. due to the crash.

According to police, a car went off the road and crashed into a ravine. The wreck only involved one car and one person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Southbound Capital Boulevard at Wade Avenue was closed Wednesday morning due to a crash (CBS 17)

Southbound Capital Boulevard at Wade Avenue was closed Wednesday morning due to a crash (CBS 17)

Southbound Capital Boulevard at Wade Avenue was closed Wednesday morning due to a crash (CBS 17)

The injured person’s condition is not known at this time.

Police said they’re unsure if more people were in the vehicle because the car was still in the ravine as of 5 a.m.

The road is expected to be closed for a few hours.