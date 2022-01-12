SBI agents investigating Raleigh officer-involved shooting want to speak to witnesses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations wants to speak to anyone who witnessed an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon along Interstate-440 in Raleigh.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. following a crash on the westbound side of I-440 near the exit for Brentwood Road. Raleigh police said 911 calls indicated a person was intoxicated prior to the crash. Officers were also told a person at the scene was “walking away with a small child” while armed with a knife.

The armed individual refused to drop the knife and a Taser was used to “diffuse” the situation, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.

Patterson said the person with the weapon then swung the knife at the officers. That was when an officer fired his weapon, striking the armed person.

Police have not released any information on injuries suffered by the person who was shot. The officer involved has not been identified.

A witness told CBS 17 said he saw officers holding down a man in the aftermath of the crash before shots were fired.

The SBI said Wednesday morning it was conducting an investigation at the request of Patterson and Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, as is standard procedure.

“Because this is a major thoroughfare, we ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it or following it and/or have audio or video footage, to provide that information to SBI agents,” an SBI news release said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call the SBI Capital District office at 919-779-8188 during business hours or by calling 1-800-334-3000 after hours.