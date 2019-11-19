SBI arrests Garner man in child pornography investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 47-year-old man was arrested at his Garner home Monday by SBI agents in connection with a child pornography investigation, court document show.

Timothy Lawrence Garver is charged with possessing numerous videos showing children engaging in graphic sexual acts, warrants say.

Some of the videos were up to 39 minutes in length, the court documents show.

He faces six felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Garver is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

The arresting SBI agent is part of the bureau’s Computer Crimes division which handles cases involving internet crimes against children.

The Computer Crimes division says it is “leading the fight against child predators.”

This story will be updated.

