SC man accused of shooting at cars along I-95 in NC arrested on federal charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A South Carolina man who officials say fired a sawed-off shotgun from his truck during a chase on Interstate-95 Saturday has been arrested on federal charges and brought to Raleigh, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, 33, of Ladson, South Carolina fired a sawed-off shotgun at vehicles from his truck during a chase on I-95 Saturday, officials said.

Dangerfield was arrested by special agents of the ATF on Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr.

Franklin Joseph Dangerfield on Sept. 8, 2020.

He has been charged with one count of possessing an unregistered short-barrel shotgun and faces a maximum penalty of 120 months’ in prison if convicted. He was being held in a Virginia jail.

Dangerfield is scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge James E. Gates in Raleigh. It is unclear what time he will appear in court.

The shooting that started just after 6 p.m. injured two motorists, who were hit by gunfire or debris from gunshots.

A Nash County deputy who crashed during the chase was also injured.

One person was injured and airlifted to a hospital in Greenville. A person hit by glass and debris from gunfire was treated at Halifax Memorial Hospital.

The deputy is at home recovering, according to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

Franklin Joseph Dangerfield of Ladson, South Carolina, was traveling on I-95 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when he started firing at other cars in Robeson County — just 11 miles north of the state line, according to Stone.

More gunfire from the truck was reported in Nash County and a chase began through North Carolina counties and into Virginia.

The chase hit speeds of at least 110 mph before it ended in Emporia, Virginia, Stone said.

Stone said Dangerfield, 34, appeared impaired and would likely face DWI charges and alcohol was found in his truck. Several shotgun shells were also found in the truck, Stone said.