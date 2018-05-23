SC State player whose heart stopped mid-game returns to PNC Arena to honor first responders

A South Carolina State basketball player whose heart stopped beating during a game against N.C. State returned to PNC Arena to honor those who saved his life.

Ty Solomon was on the bench after playing part of the game on Dec. 2, 2017 when his heart stopped and he collapsed. On Tuesday, he came back to North Carolina along with his coach for a ceremony at N.C. State that honored first responders, including the paramedics who saved his life.

Paramedics said Solomon was one of 120 people Wake County EMS crews saved last year from cardiac arrest.

Solomon said he was talking to a teammate when he collapsed.

“One of my other teammates asked, ‘Are you OK?’ not knowing why and I put my head down on my hands, and from there, I don’t remember it,” Solomon recalled.

Trainers started CPR and grabbed a defibrillator. Paramedics rushed to his side.

“When we got there, he didn’t have a pulse, wasn’t breathing,” said Greg Rodevick with Wake County EMS. “Got one shock and got him to come around.”

“Next thing I remember is waking up looking at the lights on the stretcher,” Solomon said.

“Not many times in life you get to witness a miracle right before your eyes, and that day we all witnessed a miracle,” said South Carolina State head coach Murray Garvin.

“Perfect timing thank you for being there … I love you guys,” said Solomon.

Those who saved him are simply glad they could help.

“We have the potential to make a huge impact on a lot of people’s lives,” said Rich Eldridge with Wake County EMS.

For Solomon, that impact stretched far beyond the basketball court.

“Do not take anything for granted anything,” he said. “You never know when it’s your time.”

