CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are warning the community of a recent scam targeting the town.

They say a scammer is texting people and pretending to be the Cary Police Department.

The text contains a link that hackers claim will give you $10 off a police department t-shirt.

Clicking on the link takes people to a site where they can seemingly order the shirt by entering their bank card information.

If you receive one of these texts, police say they are not from CPD and are a scam.

(Source: Cary Police Department)

They warn people to not click on the link.

The announcement comes just three days after the Apex Police Department and the Knightdale Police Department warned their residents of a similar scam.