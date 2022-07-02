CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are warning the community of a recent scam targeting the town.
They say a scammer is texting people and pretending to be the Cary Police Department.
The text contains a link that hackers claim will give you $10 off a police department t-shirt.
Clicking on the link takes people to a site where they can seemingly order the shirt by entering their bank card information.
If you receive one of these texts, police say they are not from CPD and are a scam.
They warn people to not click on the link.
The announcement comes just three days after the Apex Police Department and the Knightdale Police Department warned their residents of a similar scam.