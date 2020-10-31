RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A protest scheduled to take place in downtown Raleigh Friday evening was canceled, according to a group associated with the planned demonstrations.
Smash Racism Raleigh confirmed via Twitter that the 7:30 p.m. scheduled protests in the wake of Walter Wallace Jr.’s police shooting death in Philadelphia were canceled.
Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin put a curfew in place Friday ahead of the planned protest.
No changes have been made to the curfew that’s set to begin at 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. Saturday morning, despite a cancellation.
“There are two protests scheduled to take place in downtown Raleigh Friday afternoon and evening. Raleigh is and always will be a place where people can exercise their rights and have their voices heard. As Mayor, I take the responsibility of keeping our community safe seriously,” Baldwin said.
Wallace Jr., who police said was armed with a knife, was shot dead after officers fired 14 rounds.
Police have said the two officers fired after Wallace ignored orders to drop a knife.
Protests in Philadelphia have left to hundreds of arrests and dozens of officers being injured.
- Scheduled Raleigh protest gets canceled, group associated with demonstration says
- TV news anchor gunned down in Downtown Juarez
- Two NC women sue North Myrtle Beach resort after they say they were bitten by bed bugs
- Mail carrier accused of hiding hundreds of pieces of mail in car, including ballot application
- 10-foot python found under hood of Mustang in South Florida
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now