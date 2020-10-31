Scheduled Raleigh protest gets canceled, group associated with demonstration says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A protest scheduled to take place in downtown Raleigh Friday evening was canceled, according to a group associated with the planned demonstrations.

Smash Racism Raleigh confirmed via Twitter that the 7:30 p.m. scheduled protests in the wake of Walter Wallace Jr.’s police shooting death in Philadelphia were canceled.

MARCH HAS BEEN CANCELLED. Stay clear of the area, police are detaining people for trespassing. pic.twitter.com/rr3k7ukk9N — Smash Racism Raleigh (@SmashRacism919) October 30, 2020

Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin put a curfew in place Friday ahead of the planned protest.

No changes have been made to the curfew that’s set to begin at 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. Saturday morning, despite a cancellation.

“There are two protests scheduled to take place in downtown Raleigh Friday afternoon and evening. Raleigh is and always will be a place where people can exercise their rights and have their voices heard. As Mayor, I take the responsibility of keeping our community safe seriously,” Baldwin said.

Wallace Jr., who police said was armed with a knife, was shot dead after officers fired 14 rounds.

Police have said the two officers fired after Wallace ignored orders to drop a knife.

Protests in Philadelphia have left to hundreds of arrests and dozens of officers being injured.