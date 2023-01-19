WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A school bus carrying elementary school students was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Wake Forest, according to Wake County Public Schools.

The district said the bus was carrying students from Forest Pines Elementary School when it got in the crash on Thompson Mill Road near Derby Glen Way.

Law enforcement sources told CBS 17 that about 15 people were on the bus at the time of the crash.

They said there were a few minor injuries.

CBS 17 crews at the scene said it looked like a car hit the back of the bus.

As of about 3:56 p.m., parents were arriving to pick up their kids.

By 4:22 p.m., one lane was open on Thompson Mill Road and Wake Forest fire crews were seen responding.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.