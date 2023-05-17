CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public School System students will pay more for school lunches moving forward after a vote from its school board.

During their meeting this week, Wake County school board members agreed to increase the price of school lunches for the 2023-24 school year. They also decided to leave breakfast prices as is.

Lunches will increase 25 cents for all grades, with elementary school goers seeing meal prices increase to $3.25 and middle and high school students expected to pay $3.50.

Elementary Schools Middle & High Schools Lunch Increase $0.25 (from $3.00 to $3.25) Increase $0.25 (from $3.25 to $3.50) Breakfast $1.50 (No Increase) $1.75 (No Increase)

Section 205 of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 requires School Food Authority’s participating in the National School Lunch Program to ensure sufficient funds are provided to the nonprofit school food service account for meals served to students not eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

The district said there are two ways to meet this requirement.

The first is through either the prices charged for “paid” meals or through other non-federal sources provided to the nonprofit school food service account.

The increase in lunch prices comes a few months after the Department of Public Instruction reported there was $1.3 million in student meal debt. In January, Wake County Public School officials reported more than $21,000 in school meal debt.

District staff said the recommended meal prices for the 2023-24 school year are comparable to other school systems in North Carolina.

The cost for breakfast for students in Johnston and Chatham County school districts are higher than the cost in Wake County, reports show. The Durham Public Schools System, however, provides no-cost breakfast to all students.

At the new cost of $3.25, Wake County elementary students will pay more for lunch than students in neighboring Johnston County, but still less than students in Chatham and Durham County who pay $3.50 and $3.75, respectively.

Paying $3.50 for lunch means middle school students in Wake County will pay more than their counterparts in Johnston County who pay $3, but less than those in Durham County who pay $3.75. The price is on par with middle school students in Chatham County who pay $3.50 for lunch.

High school students in Wake County will pay what students in Johnston and Chatham County schools pay: $3.50 for lunch. High school students in Durham County pay $3.75 for lunch.