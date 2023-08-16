CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of law enforcement officers from several different agencies came together with school resources officers and other school staff on Wednesday morning preparing for the upcoming academic year in Wake County.

“With current events, we’re constantly doing needs assessments for how to get better,” Tom Brienzi said. He’s a co-chair of the Coalition for Safer Schools.

School officials say keeping kids safe has become a bigger challenge over the last few years. In Wake County, security officials say they’ve seen an increase in copycat threats rippling through schools, meaning if one school goes into lockdown from a threat, something similar often happens at nearby schools. But even those false threats take up resources.

“The response is going to be the same, we cannot just assume that a threat is false or inaccurate based on face value,” Brienzi said.

Another focus heading into the new year is communication with parents during emergencies at schools. The Coalition for Safer Schools is tasked with working on that, but they say the challenge is keeping parents informed in such fluid situations.

Security officials say they’ve taken lessons from school districts across the country, implementing different strategies to prevent a tragedy from happening here.

“It’s recognizing that they happen, learning from the lessons of other folks, then trying to apply that from a prevention standpoint, a mitigation standpoint here,” Kendrick Scott, the Senior Director of Security for Wake County Public School Systems, said.

This is the first year that Wake County schools are all equipped with their new visitor management system where all visitors will need to scan an ID when entering a school and have that identification run through databases.