School shuffle: Redistricting could mean a new school for hundreds of WCPSS students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Abbotts Creek Elementary school is one of more than 50 Wake County elementary schools impacted by changes in the district’s 2022-23 reassignment plan.

The Falls River neighborhood is one of the areas that will be split up. Some students will remain at Abbotts Creek and others will be reassigned to Durant Road Elementary, which is about a half-mile away.

“We’ve built relationships there, and it’s part of our family, and we don’t want to leave,” said Megan Winzeler.

Wake County schools will open three new schools in the fall to help ease overcrowding. The proposal includes changes at 53 elementary schools, 15 middle schools, and 11 high schools.

“The proposal for some current Abbotts Creek students to attend Durant Road Elementary would help provide some crowding relief to Abbotts Creek while increasing the base attendance area for Durant Road Elementary, which has available seats,” said Corallie Tornow, WCPSS Communications Senior Administrator.

Richard Potts has two children at Abbotts Creek. He said the reassignment will prevent them from walking and biking to school, which is what they currently do.

“The one thing that we hold on to is our community at school, and our community here, this immediate area,” Potts said. “So to split that up is just extremely upsetting, and I couldn’t imagine our kids having their friends that they currently have and then splitting that up.”

He also doesn’t want his son to lose his IEP team.

“His IEP team he loves them, he works well with them, and to uproot that, and I’m sure there are other families that feel the same way, to uproot that stability when everything else is questionable is just, it’s pretty upsetting,” Potts said.

Under the district’s plan, the only students who can request to stay at a capped school, like Abbotts Creek, after being reassigned to an existing school are rising fifth and eighth graders. Their siblings can also stay for the one year they do.

Students being reassigned from schools that are not capped can request to stay put, but they also won’t receive transportation.

Parents can check the plan to see if reassignment affects their students and can offer feedback online.

A second draft will be presented to the school board on Nov. 16, and there will be a public hearing in late November. The board is set to vote on a final plan on Dec. 7.