RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeEd Partnership is kicking off its community school supply drive benefitting its teacher supply store, Tools4Schools.

The drive starts Monday and runs through August.

CBS 17 spoke with Jennifer Pride, an eighth-grade teacher at Heritage Middle School in Wake Forest, about preparing students for a new school year.

“I teach in a very affluent area usually most of my students come in with the materials that they need, but with the economy the way that it is right now I wouldn’t be surprised if students come in not having some of the required materials,” said Pride.

On average in North Carolina, teachers spend around $500 dollars of their own money to get supplies for their classroom, and they’re feeling the impact from a tough economy too.

“We know teachers aren’t paid enough anyway so the idea that they have to go out and buy basic supplies… this isn’t office supplies for them these are things for their students,” said Keith Poston, president of WakeEd Partnership.

WakeEd Partnership opened the Tools4Schools teacher supply store in earlier this year. Pride said it’s been a huge help.

“Tools4Schools is amazing when you go in, they have everything that you could need in a classroom,” said Pride.

Everything inside the store is free, but it’s time to restock the shelves and get ready for this school year.

Tools4Schools is hosting its first ever community school supply drive to lighten the load for our local teachers.

“These are our schools, these are our children, these are our teachers, and we want them to have what they need so they can focus on learning,” said Poston.

Pride has been teaching for 15 years – five of those at Heritage Middle. She says she’s noticed donations running thin as inflation hits record highs.

“We usually get supplies donated throughout the year but I will say this past school year we did not have as many resources as we’ve had previously,” said Pride.

You can drop off donations at the following locations July 11 through August 16:

Tools4Schools, 1660 Piney Plains Drive, Cary NC 27518

Boys & Girls Club Zebulon, 1320 Shepard School Road, Zebulon, NC 27597

Boys & Girls Club Wake Forest, 325 S. Wingate Street Wake Forest, NC 27587

Towne Bank, West Cary Branch, 5000 Valleystone Drive #110, Cary, North Carolina 27519

Towne Bank, Midtown Raleigh Branch, 353 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612

Holly Springs Masonic Lodge, 224 Raleigh St, Holly Springs, NC 27540

WakeEd Partnership, 3101 Industrial Dr. Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27609

Edwards Beightol Law Firm, 1033 Oberlin Road, Suite 100, Raleigh, North Carolina 27605

You can also donate money.

For more information, click here.