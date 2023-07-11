RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials report that 56 people a day move to Wake County.

The area is seeing tremendous growth, which is great. But it also means officials are under more pressure to make some much-needed changes.

On Tuesday, the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce hosted the “State of the City, County and Schools.”

It was an opportunity for area leaders to share progress and problems.

Officials agree: Raleigh, Wake County, and Wake County schools are thriving.

“We are in a very good place. You know, we have emerged from the pandemic, a very healthy county in many, many ways,” said Susan Evans, the Vice Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

“The sky’s the limit. And I’m really jazzed about that,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin.

It’s progress she’s proud of.

But there are things, she believes, that need to change for the area to continue to grow.

“Affordable housing, transit and regional rail and keeping our economic engine going,” explained Baldwin.

Those are the top priorities she wants to tackle in this upcoming year.

“We are playing catch up big time. I think the latest stat we saw was that we are short 17,000 homes in our region. And, you know, we have to get on it,” said Baldwin.

Officials also plan to tackle transportation, in order to better connect communities.

“People still want to get from, say, Johnson County to RTP in Durham, where they work, and from Durham down to Raleigh, we have to have regional rail,” said Baldwin.

“We’re trying to find good solutions,” added Evans. “We’ve expanded bus service considerably, not just in Raleigh, but all throughout our suburban municipalities as well. And we are getting ready to open our first bus rapid transit route next year and several more coming after that.”

Leaders believe this will also help the workforce, making it easier for people to get to jobs in other cities and counties.

Staffing continues to be an issue.

“The more teaching staff you can have in the classroom, teaching assistants, other support personnel in the schools are very, very important,” said Evans.

“I would imagine that we do have a bus driver issue, as most school systems do at this point in time,” said Interim Wake County Schools Superintendent Randy Bridges.

Bridges has only been on the job for six days, but told CBS 17 in addition to hiring staff, he wants to focus on making sure children are safe in classrooms.

“If you talk to parents about what’s important in school, they as much as they like the curriculum and choices and programs and options, what they really want is safe schools. So, we’re committed to that,” explained Bridges. “We just put in a new system to check in visitors at our schools.”

He believes the success of the schools, is critical to the success of the surrounding area.

“People want to live here, and they move here. And I’d like to think that the public schools are a centerpiece of that — and as it is in most communities,” said Bridges.