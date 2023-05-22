RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will soon vote on the Fiscal Year 2024 county budget.

Commissioners spent Monday morning hard at work answering final questions before the budget proposal is brought up for a vote next month.

The more than $1.8 billion budget plan includes everything from funding schools, affordable housing, more EMS workers, and expanded behavioral health services.

Wake County Public Schools Superintendent Catty Moore says one of the big priorities the school district is focused on is raising pay for staff.

“We are looking to raise the minimum wage for our lowest paid workers to a minimum of 17 dollars an hour, which is … we’ve had good movement in the last couple of years. We know that more than 17 will be required as a living wage in Wake County but we are making progress,” said Moore.

They’re hoping a raise in pay will help them retain educators and staff.

“We are finding that across the state, teacher vacancy rates are higher than they normally have been over the past year or so. We know that our folks have choices, the labor market has changed and we need to make sure that we need to make sure that we are investing in our most important resource in schools which are our educators,” Moore said

Commissioners will consider adopting the budget plan at their June 5th meeting.