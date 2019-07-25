Scooter rider injured after being hit by car near NC State, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old scooter rider was injured near North Carolina State University after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, Raleigh police said.

Police initially said the injuries were life-threatening, but later said they believe he’ll be OK. They also said the rider has some affiliation to N.C. State, but aren’t sure what.

The scooter rider was going down Western Boulevard when a car leaving campus hit him on Dan Allen Drive.was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No further information was available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now