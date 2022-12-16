HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A nurse from Holly Springs was in the Christmas spirit Friday morning as she shopped the aisles of Walmart for those on her shopping list. That was just before stumbling upon the ultimate gift herself.

Berra Sen, 60, who just ended a shift as a pediatric nurse, tried her luck with a $20 Mega 7 scratch-off from the Walmart Supercenter on GB Alford Highway, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“When I scratched it, I couldn’t believe it because my birthday is on the 19th and it matched 19 on the ticket,” Sen told lottery officials. “I’m still in shock.”

Sen said she plans to use her winnings, which totaled $71,016 after taxes, toward paying bills, adding to her savings and to have a nice Christmas with her family this year.

“It will be a nice Christmas for sure with my children and grandchildren,” Sen said. “They are my world.”

Sen bought the ticket on Friday and picked up her winnings later in the day at the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Mega 7’s debuted in October with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and six $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed, according to the release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.