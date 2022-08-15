RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search continued on Monday for whoever is responsible for gunning down Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says his team will not stop until whoever is responsible is brought to justice.

“We’ll be out there until we get the answers that we’re looking for in terms of finding out who is responsible,” Sheriff Baker said on Monday.

The Sheriff was emotional, days after Deputy Byrd was killed in the line of duty. Police are still looking for whoever is responsible, but they’re working with limited information.

“Sometimes there are challenges in investigations, that’s where we are, a lot of it I’m not at liberty to discuss because of the integrity of the investigation,” Sheriff Baker said.

The Sheriff says right now, they’re hoping to tie together some loose ends from dashcam videos on Deputy Byrd’s car from that night.

“We’re waiting on some investigative things that are coming in in terms of phones and some technical stuff,” Sheriff Baker said.

He reiterated that despite any investigative challenges, his team will not give up.

“We will not stop until we locate the person or whoever is responsible for taking the life of Deputy Byrd,” Sheriff Baker said.

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Associations is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for killing Byrd.

When Deputy Byrd’s body was found, his K9 partner Sasha was in his patrol car. Sheriff Baker says Sasha is now being cared for by Byrd’s supervisor and that she will be put back to work.