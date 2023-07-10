RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search continued Monday for a boater who went missing Sunday following a collision on Falls Lake, Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe said.

Lt Brandon Coffey with North Carolina Wildlife said 50 people were helping in the search, 30 on the water with 12 boats. Nine different agencies are involved and more than 75 acres of the lake have been searched.

Divers and technology are going up and down the lake. Authorities are asking boaters to stay out of the area.

Just after 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, officials were called to the lake after a collision between two boats, according to a news release from the Northern Wake Fire Department.

Officials told CBS 17 that one person fell off one boat and was taken to a hospital in Durham with serious injuries. A second person on that same boat was reported in the lake and search efforts began, however, the search and rescue became a recovery mission.

A single person was on the other boat and was checked by paramedics on the scene, officials said.

Coffey said heavy rains from Sunday thunderstorms played a role in the collision.