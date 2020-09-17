Search on for people responsible for driving truck on Apex Friendship football field, causing major damage

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex Friendship High School officials are looking for the people responsible for causing major damage to school property.

They said someone drove a truck onto the school’s practice field Friday night and tore up the grass in several spots. The athletic department said the damage is so extreme it could take up to a year to fix.

It happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a light-colored dually truck flying two flags, according to the school.

On Wednesday, the marks could still be seen trailing from the parking lot to the field.

“I was honestly heartbroken because I just don’t understand why,” said Max Bertoncino, who played for Apex Friendship’s football team and graduated this year.

The school’s football team, lacrosse team, and the band all use the space. With COVID-19, they were slated to be back on it in February.

“They’ve been itching and working hard to get out here for whatever season they can get and seeing this is just another setback in that process of getting back has got to be heartbreaking for them,” Bertoncino said.

Bertoncino said it’s taken years to get the field into the shape it was in. He said he knows this new hurdle won’t stop his former teammates.

“I feel like this team will be rolling no matter where it is,” he said.

Anyone who knows anything about the vandalism is asked to contact the school. Officials said the incident was caught on surveillance video.

CBS 17 reached out to the Apex Police Department to see if it is looking into the incident but hasn’t yet heard back.

