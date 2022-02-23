RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities were still searching for two suspects in a string of Wake County bank robberies more than a day after they abandoned their getaway vehicle near North Carolina State University.

Two of the robberies happened at the Wells Fargo branches at 2001 Clark Ave. and 2016 Fairview Road in Raleigh, police said.

Cary police said a third Wells Fargo, located at 305 Colonades Way, was also robbed around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. A suspect demanded money from the teller and left without displaying a weapon.

A Morrisville robbery also took place at 11:48 a.m. at First Horizon Bank at 9632 Chapel Hill Road, police said. No one was hurt in the Morrisville bank robbery.

While Morrisville police were at the bank, they received word that someone matching the description of the Morrisville bank robber was wanted in two similar robberies at banks in Raleigh and later one in Cary.

“The suspect was dressed in dark clothing and got into a vehicle. We later found that he was a suspect in a few other robberies in Raleigh in Cary,” said Morrisville Police Chief Pete Acosta.

Morrisville police later confirmed the two suspects are wanted in all four bank robberies.

After the Cary bank robbery, Cary police tried to intercept the suspect’s car but were unable to stop it. They confirmed the suspect vehicle was “later recovered in Raleigh.”

Raleigh police said the car stopped along the 700 block of Centennial Parkway, which is near N.C. State’s campus. Two occupants jumped out of the car and ran.

Wednesday, Raleigh police confirmed that the robberies were connected to another incident at a Wells Fargo off of 3400 Spring Forest Road.

The search is ongoing for the duo, police said. The car, a blue Ford Mustang, was found with severe fire damage.

“We have the vehicle, we’ve processed the vehicle and we’re working collaboration with Cary Police Department and the Raleigh Police Department. Our investigators have been out all day with them so we feel confident that we’re going to have some kind of a conclusion soon,” Acosta said.

N.C. State Police warned students that the two ran toward Centennial Campus.