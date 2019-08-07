Search resumes for 15-year-old who disappeared while saving child, dad in Falls Lake

BARTONS CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – First responders are resuming their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in the waters of Falls Lake Tuesday evening.

Multiple agencies who were looking for the teen Tuesday are back out Wednesday near Falls Lake in northern Wake County, officials said.

According to Eric Curry of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, a family gathering was happening at Falls Lake when a 10-year-old boy got into the water and ended up calling for help.

Curry said the boy’s father then jumped in to help his son before needing help himself.

That’s when the 15-year-old girl jumped in and tried to help both the 10-year-old and boy’s father.

Once the boy and his dad were brought to safety, Curry said the adult turned away from the 15-year-old and later realized she was gone.

The search for the teen will continue throughout Wednesday.

An official with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said that there have been no drownings in the past in this area and that although people were in the water, this part of the lake is not a designated swimming area.

Sonar searches are being conducted by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Youngsville Fire Department and North Carolina K-9.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has a helicopter on standby if needed.

