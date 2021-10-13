Search underway for injured motorcyclist who ran from Wake County crash scene, officials say

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – Troopers are looking for an injured motorcyclist who ran from the scene of a crash in Wake County Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on southbound I-87 near Wendell Falls Parkway. Troopers said the motorcyclist was involved in a wreck with a vehicle.

The motorcyclist, who was injured in the crash, then ran from the scene, leaving his motorcycle behind. They were seen limping while fleeing, troopers said.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes avalibale.