RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Newly released search warrants reveal the final moments of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd’s life before he was fatally shot on August 11.

CBS 17 obtained search warrants for murder suspects Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 26, and Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29.

According to the search warrant, deputy Byrd was on his way to a Wake County Law Enforcement Training Center to conduct K9 training on the night of Aug. 11. Surveillance video from a Marathon gas station on Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads showed a pickup truck backing up against a fence at 11:03 p.m.

At 1:06 a.m. the next morning, Byrd was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds—including one to the back of his head—outside of his parked patrol vehicle on the side of Battle Bridge Road in the grass. A 9 mm handgun was used in Byrd’s murder.

A dash camera from Byrd’s vehicle showed him pulling up past the pickup truck and then stopping. He was then seen backing up in the road toward the suspect vehicle. At 11:07 p.m., Byrd angled his vehicle towards the suspect vehicle and exited to approach the pickup truck.

Approximately 13 seconds later at 11:08 p.m., “three rapid gun fire shots were heard with an additional three shots fired,” according to warrant documents. A minute and a half later at 11:09 p.m., the suspect vehicle was seen crossing in front of Byrd’s vehicle and turning onto Battle Bridge Road.

Deputy Byrd’s dash camera recorded the scene for two hours and five vehicles were seen passing the area during that time, the warrants detailed.

One of the warrants said there was probable cause to search and seize both brothers’ cell phones. The warrant said that investigators were able to request cellular tower data for cell phone providers that were in the area the night of the murder.

After analyzing cell phone data, investigators found two suspect phone numbers that were present in the area of the crime scene at the time of the murder. The warrant revealed the devices were in communication with one another immediately after the crime.

The search warrant to seize Alder’s cell phone included text messages, ingoing and outgoing phone calls, voicemails, GPS locations and phone subscriber information dating from Aug. 9-16.

The search warrant was executed Aug. 17.

The second search warrant obtained a DNA sample from Alder. The warrant says that there was probable cause to obtain blood, saliva and hair samples for DNA evidence at the crime scene.

The search warrant was executed Aug. 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.