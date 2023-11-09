RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of pro-Palestine supporters shut down a central Raleigh street on Thursday afternoon as they called for an end to military action in Gaza.

It was the second protest impacting public roads in the Triangle in a week amid the Israel-Hamas war. Last week, demonstrators shut down a highway in Durham and police charged four people.

On Thursday, the Raleigh Police Department said everything remained peaceful during the demonstration which spilled onto Fayetteville Street. No arrests were made.

“The City of Raleigh and the Raleigh Police Department acknowledge and support the right of individuals to peacefully protest,” RPD said in a statement.

Raleigh police allow for sidewalk picketing that does not impede traffic.

However, the city asks for pre-approved permits through the Special Events Office for any march that shuts down a road.

Other areas of downtown Raleigh require different permits as jurisdiction changes at the State Capitol and the General Assembly.