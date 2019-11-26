Second arrest made in deadly Raleigh nightclub shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a second individual in connection to a nightclub homicide.

Police say Osmairin Rafealina Santana-Nunez, 20, has been charged with accessory after the fact in connection with this incident. She has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Around 2 a.m. on November 16, officers responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of Mambo 69 Night Club, located in the 2200 block of New Hope Church Road.

Officers did not find a victim at the scene but were notified an hour later that a gunshot victim walked into WakeMed hospital and did not survive.

Raleigh Police later identified the victim as Jose Almando Blanco Colon, 21.

Marlon Xavier Cruz Gonzalez, 22, was arrested and charged with murder on November 17 in connection with the shooting death. Records show Gonzalez is employed by the United States Air Force and he has a Kinston address, according to his arrest warrant.

Marlon Xavier Cruz Gonzalez along with a photo of the scene at Mambo 69.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now