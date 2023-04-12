RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist was arrested after a chase and wreck Tuesday night in Raleigh, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. TC Wetherington said a motorcycle wreck took place at the Glenwood Ave. ramp after a chase had ensued between the bike and a state trooper.

The motorcyclist ran off the Glenwood Ave. ramp and crashed. Following the wreck, the motorcyclist was arrested without incident, Wetherington told CBS 17.

This wreck took place around the same time that a fatal motorcycle crash took place approximately 5 miles away, also on I-440 in Raleigh.

In this separate crash, troopers said Sean Floyd Laisure, 30, of Raleigh died after running off the road and hitting a guard rail near the Capital Boulevard exit of I-440 west.

State Highway Patrol officials have not released the cause of the chase at this time or the identity of the driver.

