Second Lady Karen Pence in Wake County: ‘This is going to be a close race’

NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Second Lady Karen Pence paid a visit to North Carolina on Monday for a “Make America Great Again” campaign event.

“It should say something to you that Mike [Pence] was here last night and I’m here today; I mean North Carolina is very, very important to this election,” said Second Lady Karen Pence. “This is going to be a close race.”

Pence spoke to a crowd of around 75 people in New Hill. In about half an hour, she covered topics like supporting women, senior citizens and veterans.

Much of her speech focused on the economy.

“North Carolina, you are moving in the right direction but Joe Biden wants to shut down the economy and we can’t let that happen,” she said.

She also addressed the pandemic, and took the stage with a mask on.

“Our hearts go out to all of those who’ve lost a loved one or if they know of someone they’ve lost to the virus, our hearts go out, it’s touching all of us, as you know it’s touching our staff right now.”

A handful of Vice President Mike Pence’s aides recently tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesman for the vice president said both Pence and his wife tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday.

They provided masks at the outdoor event on Monday, but many people opted not to wear one.

“We need to keep protecting the vulnerable, but we’re also going to keep opening up America again,” said Pence.

Attendees said they were pleased with her visit.

“I thought it was great,” said Mike Hodges who lives in Apex.

“It’s exciting, it’s exciting to think about the possibilities,” said Heather Teichmann who lives in Holly Springs. “We’re just hopeful.”

Attendees said they want Americans to come together right now, no matter what party they support.

“It’s a free country. Support the candidate you want to support, voice your opinions one way or the other, but be civilized about it,” said Hodges. “It’s gotten to the point where it’s accepted to be uncivilized about it and that’s unfortunate.”

“That’s what we want: The liberty to choose and to work hard, people coming together, there needs to be unity in this country in the end,” said Alex Teichmann who lives in Holly Springs.

There were Wake County Sheriff’s deputies at the event for security reasons, but CBS 17 didn’t see any protesters.