Second on-campus robbery hits close to home for NC State students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in a week a student was robbed at N.C. State, but this time the suspect had a weapon.

N.C. State administrators quickly sent out a Wolf Alert across campus after a carjacking that hit a little too close to home for many Wolf Village residents.

“I had just come home and I find out there was an armed robbery in the parking lot right outside of my building,” said student Malcolm Sales. “It’s a little concerning.”

“That could’ve been me or someone I know,” said student Nicole Kramer.

The victim told police the suspect was a 5-foot-4 inch, 180-pound woman wearing dark clothes.

The suspect was able to escape down Western Boulevard, but what concerns students the most is where it took place on campus.

“You’d think with the police station being right there that there would be more patrols,” said Sales.

Since the investigation is ongoing campus police declined to comment, but asked that students stay out of dimly lit areas of campus at night, walk-in groups, and stay off their phones and take out their headphones.

“I see police going around all of the time, but it seems like a lot of the places where you would think something could happen they’re nowhere to be found,” said Sales.

“On a college campus it’s hard to manage things like that, but with police being around more blue lights would probably help,” said Kramer. “It’s a tough problem to solve.”

“These stories keep coming up, and it’s starting to get concerning,” said Sales.

At last check, the suspect, and the stolen 2008 Jeep Liberty with license plate number TAM-4183 were still missing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts you’re being asked to call the police.

