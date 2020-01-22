Second phase of Raleigh’s loose-leaf collection underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh’s second phase of loose leaf collection began on Tuesday.

This annual service is provided to Raleigh residents who opt to rake leaves from their lawns into piles near the curb, not into the street. ​ ​

Specialized equipment uses a giant vacuum to collect leaves in residential areas.​ ​ Crews will start collecting by zones and will continue the remaining zones as weather and equipment permit ​ ​

Crews typically perform two complete passes of leaf collection between mid-November and early spring.​ ​

Rain can cause significant delays in the leaf collection schedule. ​Changes in the schedule will be announced on the City’s website.

Residents who have signed up for service alerts will be notified via text, email, or phone call if leaf collection is delayed on their street.​ ​

Raleigh offers residents other options to manage leaves:​ ​

Mulching – mulching or shredding is better for the health of your lawn or garden but also for the broader environment.​ ​

The Solid Waste Services Department offers weekly leaf pick-up. Use clear plastic or biodegradable paper bags.

For more information about this service, click here.​ ​

Here is a list of leaf collection Do’s and Don’ts to ensure collection of your loose leaves.​ ​

Yard waste, including loose leaves, generated by the work of a contractor is NOT eligible for curbside collection. Contractors must remove and properly dispose of the yard waste from your property after their work is completed.​

​Do not mix sticks or trash in with your leaf piles – they break our equipment.​ ​

Do not rake or blow leaves into the street. Leaf piles in the street are dangerous to motorists and cyclists.​ ​

Leaf piles in the street block storm drains, which could result in flooding.​ ​ ·

Leaf piles should be placed in your yard, typically in the area between the curb and sidewalk but close enough to the street for the vacuum equipment to reach them, generally no more than six feet from the edge of the pavement.​ ​

Check the leaf collection page for real-time updates on your collection zone or delays.​ ​

If you have questions or concerns, you cant contact Raleigh Department of Transportation’s Right of Way Maintenance Division at 919-996-6446 before preparing your leaf pile for collection.

