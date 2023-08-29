RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second sexual assault in less than 24 hours was reported at NC State on Monday night, according to police.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., NC State University Police received a report of a sexual assault on campus at Lee Hall.

Police said the victim described the suspect as a white man between 18-20 years old. The victim said the suspect was around 6-feet, 6-inches tall and weighed between 141-160 pounds. Police said the suspect was wearing a black t-shirt.

University Police said the victim met the suspect on a dating app. Both the victim and suspect are students at NC State. Police said the suspect has been positively identified, but has not been apprehended.

Polcie said the incident is not related to the sexual battery incident at Owen Hall.

The first incident happened shortly after midnight on Monday morning. The individual who reported the battery told police that the suspects are two men.

NC State officials said campus police are reviewing security camera footage in the area of Owen Hall. Police said those suspects were not identified.