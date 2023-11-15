RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second teenager has been charged in a shooting that killed a man in Raleigh last Thursday.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, Ta’evon Andrew Wilkins, 18, was arrested in connection to a shooting incident that led to the death of Isaiah Michael Anderson, 22.

Wilkins has been charged with felony murder and felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

This arrest comes after another teen, Kevin Lamar Bowser, was arrested and charged with murder on Monday in this incident.

On Thursday, Nov. 9 around 5 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired on the 6000 block of Highline Street.

Police say upon arrival, they located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was later identified as Anderson. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anderson later died as a result of his injuries.

According to police, this investigation is ongoing.