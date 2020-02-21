Section of Aviation Parkway in Morrisville shut down Friday morning

The Morrisville Police Department posted a video from Aviation Parkway

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Aviation Parkway in Morrisville is closed Friday morning, according to police there.

Aviation Parkway from Dominion Drive past Lake Crabtree is shut down while power crews work to restore power in the area.

The alternate route is Chapel Hill Road and then right into Airport or Aviation and then right into Evans.

It’s not known at this time when the work will be completed or when the road will reopen.

More headlines from CBS17.com: