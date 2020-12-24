Section of Capital Boulevard shut down after pedestrian hit by car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of Capital Boulevard in Raleigh was closed Thursday morning following a crash involving a pedestrian.

The vehicle vs. pedestrian collision occurred around 6:45 a.m. on Capital Boulevard at Crabtree Boulevard.

  • Capital Boulevard was shut down at Crabtree Boulevard after a pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday morning (Photo: Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
The northbound and southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard are temporarily shut down in the area as police investigate the crash.

Police are on scene directing traffic in the area.

Authorities have not said if the crash was fatal or not. The vehicle involved in the crash appeared to remain at the scene.

