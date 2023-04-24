RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Glenwood Avenue will be closed until Wednesday for sewer repair, according to the City of Raleigh.

Raleigh Water closed the right lane of traffic on Saturday within the 8400 block of Glenwood Avenue between Kodiak Drive and Paula Anne Court to respond to an emergency sewer repair.

On Sunday, the City of Raleigh said the lane closure would be completed by 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers approaching the area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid the area if possible. Motorists should be aware of traffic signs, work crews and traffic cones.