Section of I-40 west in Cary closed due to crash, police activity

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 40 westbound is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash and police activity.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-40 west around 3:19 a.m. The road was then shut down.

A section of I-40 west was closed Tuesday morning due to police activity (CBS 17)

A section of I-40 west was closed Tuesday morning due to police activity (CBS 17)

A section of I-40 west was closed Tuesday morning due to police activity (CBS 17)

CBS 17 crews on scene saw a heavily-damaged car that appeared to have rolled over and also reported that law enforcement officers were walking down I-40 west searching the area with flashlights.

According to the NCDOT, the road is expected to reopen by 5:20 a.m.

CBS 17 has reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for more information. This story will be updated as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now