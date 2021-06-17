Section of I-440 EB closed after wrong-way crash seriously injures 2, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two drivers were seriously injured and a section of eastbound Interstate 440 is temporarily closed following a wrong-way crash Thursday morning, Raleigh police said.

The crash happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. on eastbound I-440 between the U.S. Route 264 and Poole Road exits, officials said.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash and found “the driver of each vehicle suffering with serious injuries,” according to police. Both people were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Eastbound I-440 between the U.S. 264 and Poole Road exits is closed as police investigate the crash, authorities said.

Traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 87. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find another route to their destination.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not said if any charges will be filed.