Section of Kildaire Farm Road in Cary road shut down after crash takes out power lines

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash that took down power lines in Cary could cause some headaches for drivers during Friday morning’s commute.

According to information from the Town of Cary, Kildaire Farm Road will be closed to all traffic from Cornwall Road to Walnut Street through at least the morning commute.

The closure is in place so that Duke Energy crews can work to repair downed lines caused by the crash, which occurred near the intersection of Kildaire Farm Road and Dowell Drive before 2 a.m.

The crash caused power outages in the area. According to Duke Energy, more than 560 customers are without power after the company’s equipment was damaged in the crash. Power is expected to be restored by 8 a.m., according to Duke Energy.

Officials did not say if anyone was injured in the crash or if the driver will face any charges.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.