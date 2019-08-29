Section of major Cary road shut down due to water main break, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A major section of a Cary road is shut down Thursday morning due to a water main break, Town of Cary officials said.

Old Apex Road is closed between W. Chatham Street and High House Road, according to officials. The closure is expected to last through the morning commute and the street may be closed until this evening.

Officials said delays are expected and drivers traveling through the area are strongly encouraged to use the detour along W. Chatham Street or avoid the area, if possible.

You can click here for real time traffic updates on the Town of Cary website.

